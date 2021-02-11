This photo provided by Brittney Caldera shows, from left to right, Oregon Health & Science University nurses Nick Greenwood, Callie Harling, Derrell Wheeler and Orion Meredith as they eat a meal delivered to the hospital's frontline COVID-19 health care workers in a break room, Jan. 10, 2021, at Oregon Health & Science University, in Portland, Ore. The program that provided the meals, funded by a grant from an Oregon-based insurance fund, recently expired but the hospital is hoping for new donations to reboot it as COVID-19 variants could cause a new surge of cases. (Brittney Caldera via AP)