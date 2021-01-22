FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, a man wearing a mask is silhouetted as the sun sets along the riverbank in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. Nearly a year to the day after Wuhan went into lockdown to contain a virus that had already escaped, President Joe Biden began putting into effect a new war plan for fighting the outbreak in the United States, Germany topped 50,000 deaths, and Britain closed in on 100,000. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)