FILE - Esmeralda County Commissioner Ralph Keyes, center, works on a hand recount of votes with others, June 24, 2022, in Goldfield, Nev. An AP survey shows the majority of candidates running this year for the state posts that oversee elections oppose the idea of hand counting ballots, a laborious and error-prone process that has gained favor among Republicans who have been inundated with unfounded voting machine conspiracy theories. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)