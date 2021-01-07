FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2020 file photo, pedestrians pass the New York Stock Exchange in New York. Stocks are getting back to rallying on Wall Street after Congress, in a late-night session, certified Democrat Joe Biden's Electoral College victory. The S&P 500 rose 0.8% in the early going Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 on its way to another record high. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)