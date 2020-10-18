FILE - In this Sunday, June 28, 2020 file photo, Senior Pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress addresses attendees before Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the Southern Baptist megachurch First Baptist Dallas during a Celebrate Freedom Rally in Dallas. Jeffress’ church is affiliated with the Southern Baptist Convention, the nation’s largest Protestant denomination. Its leadership adopted a stringent anti-abortion stance nearly 40 years ago that remains in place. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)