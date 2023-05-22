FILE - President Joe Biden answers questions on the U.S. debt limits ahead of a bilateral meeting with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima, Japan, Saturday, May 20, 2023. As he embarks on his reelection campaign, just 33% of American adults say they approve of President Joe Biden's handling of the economy and only 24% say national economic conditions are in good shape, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)