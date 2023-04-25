FILE - Police and firefighters investigate the scene of a house fire with multiple fatalities in Broken Arrow, Okla., outside Tulsa, Oct. 27, 2022. Eight people were found dead after the fire was extinguished and police said they were investigating the deaths as homicides. Preliminary autopsy reports show eight members of a Broken Arrow family found dead inside their burning home were each shot. The bodies of Brian Nelson, 34, his wife Brittney Nelson, 32, and their six children were found in October 2022 inside the burning home in what police at the time called a murder-suicide. (Ian Maule/Tulsa World via AP, File)