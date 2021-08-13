FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2021, file photo Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., meets with reporters at the Capitol in Washington. Moderate House Democrats say they'll sink a crucial fiscal blueprint outlining $3.5 trillion in social and environment spending unless a separate infrastructure bill is approved first. Nine of them have written Pelosi saying they “will not consider voting” for the budget resolution unless the separate, $1 trillion infrastructure measure is first enacted into law. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)