People take part in a march to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the 'Bloody Sunday' shootings with the photographs of some of the victims in Londonderry, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022. In 1972 British soldiers shot 28 unarmed civilians at a civil rights march, killing 13 on what is known as Bloody Sunday or the Bogside Massacre. Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the shootings in the Bogside area of Londonderry .(AP Photo/Peter Morrison)