Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic, left, and Carole Baskin, right, from the popular Netflix seis "Tiger King." A federal judge in Oklahoma has awarded ownership of the zoo made famous in Netflix's “Tiger King” docuseries to Joe Exotic's rival, Carole Baskin. In a ruling Monday, June 1, 2020, U.S. District Judge Scott Palk granted control of the Oklahoma zoo that was previously run by Joseph Maldonado-Passage — also known as Joe Exotic — to Big Cat Rescue Corp. (Santa Rosa County Jail via AP, File)