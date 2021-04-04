Cassandra Quinto-Collins, second from left, holds a photo of her son, Angelo Quinto, while sitting with daughter Bella Collins, left, son Andrei Quinto, center, and husband Robert Collins during an interview in Antioch, Calif., Tuesday, March 16, 2021. Angelo Quinto died three days after being restrained on Dec. 23, 2020, in police custody while having a mental health crisis. Lawmakers in several states are proposing legislation that would require more training for police in how to interact with someone in a mental crisis following some high-profile deaths. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)