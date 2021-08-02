Teri Mann Whyatt displays photos of her uncle, William Edward Mann, who died on the USS Arizona during the bombing of Pearl Harbor, at her home Wednesday, July 14, 2021, in Newcastle, Wash. In recent years, the U.S. military has taken advantage of advances in DNA technology to identify the remains of hundreds of sailors and Marines who died in the 1941 bombing of Pearl Harbor and has sent them home to their families across the country for burial. The remains of 85 unknowns from the USS Arizona, which lost more men during the attack than any other ship, haven't received this treatment, however. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)