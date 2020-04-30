In this Tuesday, April 28, 2020, photo Zach Stafford, left, shows his mother, Debra Mize, a news alert on his phone as they watch a livestream of the daily coronavirus briefing by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker on a television just out of view inside their home in Belleville, Ill. The pair say they are consuming hours of news each day in various formats about the coronavirus. Americans are grappling with an essential question as they try to get the information they need to stay safe during the coronavirus crisis: Whom do you trust? (AP)