Chris Wheeler pulls down one dollar bill's taped near the ceiling at the Boar's Head Lounge in downtown Athens, Ga, on Thursday, April 16, 2020. The dollars are being removed and will go to staff after the bar closed to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. The tradition of placing marked bills on the wall started back in 1997 when the bar opened. (Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via AP)