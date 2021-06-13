FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, file photo, election challengers yell as they look through the windows of the central counting board as police were helping to keep additional challengers from entering due to overcrowding, in Detroit. There is no shortage of job openings for election officials in Michigan. And Pennsylvania. And Wisconsin. After facing waves of threats and intimidation during the 2020 election and its aftermath, county officials who run elections are quitting or retiring early as the once quiet job has become a minefield . (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)