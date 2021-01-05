FILE - In this Friday, Sept. 4. 2020 image from Kenosha County Court video, Jacob Blake answers questions during a hearing in Kenosha, Wis. On Sunday, Jan. 3, 2020, Kenosha city officials said they are preparing for possible protests when a charging decision comes in the police shooting of Blake. A decision is expected within the next two weeks. (Kenosha County Court via AP, File)