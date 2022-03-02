Russian troops seized the strategically important city of Kherson, Ukrainian officials said, in a significant moment in the battle for the country’s south. Explosions struck the capital, Kyiv, and Russian troops continued to lay siege to Kharkiv.
As the bombing of civilian targets in Ukraine intensified on Wednesday, reports of civilian casualties escalated. It was not immediately possible for The New York Times to provide an independent estimate, and as it is often the case in war zones, reports diverged.
The United Nations said that 227 civilians had been killed, but noted that number was likely an undercount. The Ukrainian government initially put the number of civilian deaths at more than 2,000, but Ukraine’s emergency services agency later called that figure “approximate,” and said: “It is unknown how many people are actually still under fire and debris. There is no exact figure.”
