FILE - In this Sept. 25, 2020 file photo, a woman shops at a clothing store in New York. The U.S. economy grew at a sizzling 33.1% annual rate in the July-September quarter — by far the largest quarterly gain on record — rebounding from an epic plunge in the spring, when the eruption of the coronavirus closed businesses and threw tens of millions out of work. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)