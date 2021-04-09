Flowers from her memorial service mark the headstone shared by Carole Rae Woodmansee and her husband Jim (who died in 2003), Saturday, March 27, 2021, at Union Cemetery in Sedro-Woolley, Wash., north of Seattle. Carole died a year ago on the same date in 2020 — the day of her 81st birthday — from complications of COVID-19 after contracting it during a choir practice that sickened 53 people and killed two — a superspreader event that would become one of the most pivotal transmission episodes in understanding the virus. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)