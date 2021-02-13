FILE- In this Feb. 2, 2021 file photo, Tyson Foods team members receive Covid-19 vaccines from health officials at the Wilkesboro, N.C. facility. Hundreds of meatpacking workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus but the union that represents them says several hundred thousand more have not, despite the risks they continue to face at work. (Melissa Melvin/AP Images for Tyson Foods File)