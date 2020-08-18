FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2013, file photo, firearms training unit Detective Barbara J. Mattson, of the Connecticut State Police, holds up a Bushmaster AR-15 rifle made by Remington Arms, the same make and model of the gun used by Adam Lanza in the December 2012 Sandy Hook School shooting, during a hearing of a legislative subcommittee in Hartford, Conn. On Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, a lawyer for some of the Sandy Hook school shooting victims accused Remington Arms of using its new bankruptcy case to try to wipe out the families' lawsuit against the company over how it marketed the rifle used in the massacre. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill, File)