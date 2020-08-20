FILE- In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, a Lyft logo is installed on a Lyft driver's car next to an Uber sticker in Pittsburgh. Ride-hailing giants Uber and Lyft on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, are saying they will shut down their California operations if a new law goes into effect overnight which would force both companies to classify their drivers as employees. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)