FILE - In this April 29, 2016, file photo Pope Francis shakes hands with Vice President Joe Biden as he takes part in a congress on the progress of regenerative medicine and its cultural impact, being held in the Pope Paul VI hall at the Vatican. The Vatican on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2021 abruptly canceled the planned live broadcast of President Joe Biden’s meeting with Pope Francis, pulling the plug on the eagerly-awaited audience and consolidating the limits on independent information coming out of the Holy See for the past 18 months. The Vatican press office provided no explanation for why the live broadcast of Biden’s visit had been trimmed to just the arrival of his motorcade in the courtyard of the Apostolic Palace. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini, File)