Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed his views of President Joe Biden, accusations of ordering assassinations in an exclusive interview with NBC Nightly News released in part on Friday.
Putin praised former President Donald Trump as an “extraordinary individual” in the interview and expressed hope that Biden would not carry out any “impulse-based” actions against Russia while in office. NBC News Keir Simmons also pressed Putin on accusations that he has had numerous people killed for political reasons.
Putin made the comments just days before his scheduled meeting with President Joe Biden following the ongoing G-7 summit. The full 90-minute interview will be released Monday, June 14, and Putin is likely to address recent hacking attacks against the U.S. that rose out of Russia.
Both the U.S. and Russia have temporarily recalled their ambassadors from their respective capitals for consultations on how to move forward with diplomacy.
Biden will meet Putin face to face for the first time as president on June 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.