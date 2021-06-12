putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed his views of President Joe Biden, accusations of ordering assassinations in an exclusive interview with NBC Nightly News released in part on Friday.

Putin made the comments just days before his scheduled meeting with President Joe Biden following the ongoing G-7 summit. The full 90-minute interview will be released Monday, June 14, and Putin is likely to address recent hacking attacks against the U.S. that rose out of Russia. 
 

Both the U.S. and Russia have temporarily recalled their ambassadors from their respective capitals for consultations on how to move forward with diplomacy.

Biden will meet Putin face to face for the first time as president on June 16.

