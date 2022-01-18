In this photo taken with a slow shutter speed, taillights trace the path of a motor vehicle at the Naughton Power Plant, Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022 in Kemmerer, Wyo. While the power plant will be closed in 2025, Bill Gates' company TerraPower announced it had chosen Kemmerer for a nontraditional, sodium-cooled nuclear reactor that will bring on workers from a local coal-fired power plant scheduled to close soon. (AP Photo/Natalie Behring)