FILE - Proud Boys member Jeremy Joseph Bertino, second from left, joins other supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys as they attend a rally at Freedom Plaza, Dec. 12, 2020, in Washington. Bertino told jurors on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, that he viewed their far-right extremist organization as "the tip of the spear" after the 2020 election. Bertino is testifying against former Proud Boys national leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants as part of a cooperation deal with federal prosecutors. (AP Photo/Luis M. Alvarez, File)