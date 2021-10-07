GREENVILLE (AP) — A man has been arrested after authorities said he stole a delivery truck and hit another vehicle before crashing into a building, police said Thursday.
Greenville police responded to a call around 10:30 p.m. that a man had taken a FedEx truck near Vidant Medical Center, news outlets reported. A police spokeswoman says the driver jumped from the truck on the passenger side, and the man drove off into oncoming traffic and hit an SUV with a mother and child inside.
According to police, the man then crashed the delivery truck into a building and then tried to take the child out of the SUV. A bystander intervened as police arrived and the man was arrested without further incident, authorities said.
Police spokeswoman Kristen Hunter said the suspect was taken to the medical center for a mental evaluation. Hunter said the mother and child suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.