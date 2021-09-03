ATLANTA — A nurse staffing crisis is forcing many U.S. hospitals to pay top dollar to get reinforcements to handle the crush of COVID-19 patients this summer.
The problem, health leaders say, is twofold: Nurses are quitting or retiring, exhausted or demoralized by the crisis. Many are leaving for lucrative temporary jobs with traveling-nurse agencies that can pay $5,000 or more a week.
In Texas, more than 6,000 travel nurses have flooded the state to help through a state-supported program. But the same time 19 travel nurses started work at a hospital in the northern part of the state, 20 other nurses there gave notice they’d be leaving for a traveling contract, said Carrie Kroll, a vice president at the Texas Hospital Association.
Early in the pandemic, 36-year-old Kim Davis decided to quit her job at an Arkansas hospital and become a travel nurse. She’s doubled her income in 14 months and paid off $50,000 in student loan debt since treating patients in intensive care units in Phoenix; San Bernardino, California; and Tampa, Florida.
Davis says many of her colleagues are following the same path “because why would you do the same job for half the pay? If they’re going to risk their lives, they should be compensated.”
