Addison Beer, 17, center, prepares for summer campers arriving next week at the Virginia G. Piper branch of the Boys & Girls Club where she works, Thursday, May, 25, 2023 in Scottsdale, Ariz. With the job market the tightest in half a century, younger workers are playing a critical role in kicking off the summer tourism season this Memorial Day weekend. (AP Photo/Alina Hartounian)