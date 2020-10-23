This May 11, 2018 photo from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Scott Peterson. Northern California prosecutors said Friday, Oct. 23, 2020 they will again seek the death penalty for Peterson in the slaying of his pregnant wife and unborn son nearly 19 years ago, even as a county judge considers throwing out his underlying conviction because of a tainted juror. Stanislaus County District Attorney Birgit Fladager acted after the California Supreme Court in August overturned Peterson's 2005 death sentence in a case that attracted worldwide attention. (California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation via AP)