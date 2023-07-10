Trips into nature often inspire and leave a lasting impression long after they’re over. For one ancient redwood in California, one SUV driver’s actions recently left a mark that nature lovers would’ve rather seen avoided.
In fact, the move might end up being one that the driver ends up regretting in more ways than one.
On July 3, a TikTok user posted a short clip of a person in a Nissan Armada trying to squeeze their large SUV through the trunk of a Redwood tree named “The Shrine.”
Technically, the driver succeeds in the clip but not before knocking off the passenger side mirror of the vehicle.
The Shrine is one of three “drive-through” Redwoods in the area and is estimated to be some 2,500 years old. That means that it was around at about the same time that Pythagoras died.
