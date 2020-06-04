In this image provided by the U.S. State Department, Michael White holds an American flag as he poses for a photo Thursday, June 4, 2020, with U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook at the Zurich, Switzerland, airport after White’s release from Iran. White, a Navy veteran who's been detained in Iran for nearly two years has been released and is making his way home, with the first leg on a Swiss government aircraft. (U.S. State Department via AP)