PELETIER — Peletier commissioners voted 3-2 Monday night, April 4 to hold a public hearing next month on a proposed rezoning that would pave the way for a vegetative waste disposal site on a 35-acre site off Highway 58 near Croatan Road.
Commissioners Walter Krause, David Bragg and Dan Taylor voted for the public hearing, while commissioners Tim Quinn and Steven Overby voted in the minority during the meeting in town hall.
The property is owned by the Coastal Environmental Partnership, formerly Coastal Regional Solid Waste Authority, which manages solid waste disposal sites. Bobby Darden, executive director of the CEP, said in February the plan is to lease the site to the county for vegetative waste disposal on an as-needed basis, such as after major hurricanes. The rezoning would change the property from light industrial to business.
Emerald Isle also has some interest in using the waste disposal site and is trying to get $100,000 from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for “debris site improvements in Peletier.”
The issue, and others, sparked a brief debate Monday night between Mr. Overby and Mayor Dale Sowers.
In his monthly comments, the mayor said a “member of this board” had been “interfering” in his discussions with Emerald Isle.
Mr. Overby – who confirmed after the meeting he had talked to Emerald Isle Mayor Jason Holland – took exception.
“You don’t even have a vote,” he said, correctly, to the mayor, who only votes to break ties.
Also after the meeting, Mr. Overby told the newspaper, the mayor is not the sole town negotiator and “needs to be transparent with board members… I was elected to be a voice for the people, and I oppose any deal or negotiation that isn't made in public view.”
Mr. Overby said he voted against the public hearing “because there is nothing in writing specifying the use of property once rezoned. I would like the (town) lawyer and property owners representative present at the public hearing so the board can do their due diligence.
“I will not support this rezone if the change allows for the site to eventually become more than a yard debris site,” he added. “This site has 35 acres, and that’s more than the current transfer station on Hibbs Road. I don't want Peletier to become the dumping grounds for household trash throughout the county.”
Mr. Quinn said during the meeting his main concern is maintaining a vegetative buffer around the site. Mayor Sowers said the site abuts one residence and any plan would include a buffer at least on that side.
A standing-room-only crowd packed the meeting room, some because of the zoning issue but others to express concerns about traffic, speeding and other issues in the rapidly growing town.
Some were upset they couldn’t speak on rezoning issue, but they’ll get that opportunity during the hearing at the commission’s Monday, May 2 meeting, which will begin at 6:30 p.m.
Rankin Timber paid CEP $105,595 for the right to clear the property and sell the timber, which is largely pine trees, and Mr. Darden told the newspaper in February the company has one year to log the property.
CEP purchased the property in 2007, and at the time officials thought it would use it for a waste transfer station, but that never happened. The organization manages landfills and transfer stations in Carteret, Pamlico and Craven counties.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.