FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks to members of the press inside the Rotunda of the state Capitol building on Feb. 25, 2023, in Richmond, Va. A top political adviser to Youngkin insisted on Monday, Feb. 27, that there's room for the Virginia governor to enter the Republican presidential primary a day after suggesting the campaign was a “two-person race between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis.” Jeff Roe, a strategist for Youngkin, told The Associated Press that his weekend comments on Fox News were not a signal of Youngkin’s intentions or future prospects. (AP Photo/John C. Clark, File)