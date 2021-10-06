FILE — In this May 31, 2017, file photo, Sgt. Ed Mullins, the head of the Sergeants Benevolent Association, center, speaks to the media outside of the Bronx Supreme Court in the Bronx borough of New York. Federal agents on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, raided the offices of a New York City police union, the Sergeants Benevolent Association, and the Long Island home of its bombastic leader, Ed Mullins, who has clashed repeatedly with city officials over his incendiary tweets and hard-line tactics. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)