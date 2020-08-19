FILE - In this July 30, 2020, file photo, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds listens to a question during a news conference on the state's guidance for returning to school in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Des Moines, Iowa. An aggressive push by Reynolds to reopen schools amid a worsening coronavirus outbreak has descended into chaos, with some districts and teachers rebelling and experts questioning the scientific benchmarks being used by the state to make decisions. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)