FILE - In this Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Abby Finkenauer talks with journalists at the Linn County Democrats' office in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. A state court judge has concluded that Democrat Abby Finkenauer cannot appear on the June 7 primary ballot for U.S. Senate, knocking off the candidate considered by many to be the party's leader in the effort to challenge U.S. Sen. Charles Grassley. (Liz Martin/The Gazette via AP, File)