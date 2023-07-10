A Marine was detained last month after a missing 14-year-old girl was found in the barracks of a California base, authorities said.
Military police at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton in Oceanside found the teenager on June 28, just over two weeks after her grandmother reported her missing to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department, said Melissa Aquino, a sheriff's spokesperson.
Capt. Charles Palmer, the director of communications strategy and operations for the 1st Marine Logistics Group, confirmed in a statement that an unidentified “Marine with Combat Logistics Battalion 5, 1st Marine Logistics Group was taken into custody for questioning by Naval Criminal Investigative Services,” the Navy and Marine law enforcement agency, on June 28.
Palmer said that the Marine remains in the custody of his command and that he has not been formally charged.
“This command takes this matter and all allegations very seriously,” he added.
The sheriff’s department and the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force are “supporting NCIS with the investigation,” said Aquino, of the sheriff’s office.
Representatives for the state attorney general's office did not immediately respond to inquiries Sunday morning about the human trafficking task force's involvement.
Aquino said the girl's grandmother reported her missing on June 13 and that she said the girl had run away from home four days earlier. The grandmother said the girl had run away before but always returned home quickly, Aquino said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.