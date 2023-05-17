FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the St. Charles County Department of Corrections in St. Charles, Mo., shows Sayfullo Saipov. Saipov is in Manhattan federal court Wednesday, May 17, 2023, at his sentencing hearing for the New York City bike path attack that killed eight people. In March, a jury rejected the death penalty for the Uzbekistan citizen and onetime New Jersey resident. A life sentence is mandatory. (St. Charles County Department of Corrections/KMOV via AP, File)