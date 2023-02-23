Russian nationals Alla Prigolovkina and her husband Andrei Ushakov, their Argentine-born son Lev Andres and their dogs Santa and Cometa, visit a park in Mendoza, Argentina, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023. In spite of the language barrier and the stifling summer heat, Prigolovkina and Ushakov have quickly adopted Argentine customs since their July move. Prigolovkina said they especially enjoy spending time in the park with their dogs. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)