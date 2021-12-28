A votive candle and flowers are left for a teen who was fatally shot at a department store in the North Hollywood section of Los Angeles on Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021. The coroner's office has identified the 14-year-old girl who was fatally shot by Los Angeles police the day before, when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl as she was in a clothing store dressing room. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)