Henri, right, the 'backpack hero' , listens to French President Emmanuel Macron delivering a speech as he meets rescue forces in Annecy, French Alps, Friday, June 9, 2023. A man with a knife stabbed four young children at a lakeside park in the French Alps on Thursday June 8, 2023, assaulting at least one in a stroller repeatedly. The 24-year-old man in France is being hailed as a hero after he intervened in a savage knife attack on very young children. (Denis Balibouse/Pool via AP)