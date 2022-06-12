COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - A U-Haul van filled with men in white masks and similar attire was detained by police on Garden Ave. off of Northwest Blvd., just a block away from the 6th annual Pride in the Park event. Police say they suspect ties to a group called the Patriot Front due to insignia on their uniforms.
Couer d'Alene police confirmed at a press briefing that 31 individuals were within the U-Haul, coming from numerous states including Washington, Idaho, Oregon, Illinois, South Dakota, Virginia, Utah, Colorado, Texas, Arkansas, and Wyoming.
Those in the van were equipped with with shields and riot gear, and at least one had smoke grenades.
In the briefing, police say they received several tips from the community over the course of the week of potential threats, necessitating the heavy police presence from several agencies in the downtown Coeur d'Alene area. A phone call was received around 1:30 Saturday afternoon from a concerned citizen who claimed they saw around 20 people wearing masks jump into the back of a U-Haul, looking like 'a little army.'
Around 10 minutes later, the vehicle was pulled over in a traffic stop, and 31 people were arrested.
Interviews have not been conducted. More detailed information about intent and motives is unlikely to come before Monday.
As of Saturday night, all 31 names of those arrested at Northwest Blvd and W. Garden Ave on June 11, 2022 were listed on the Kootenai County Jail roster. At least three names are on the radar of the Southern Poverty Law Center, including Patriot Front Founder Thomas Ryan Rousseau.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.