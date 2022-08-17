FILE - A logo for Amazon is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. Amazon workers in upstate New York filed a petition for a union election on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, launching a major labor fight against the company. A spokesperson for the National Labor Relations Board said the petition was filed for a warehouse in the town of Schodack, near Albany. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)