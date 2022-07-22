FILE - A launch truck fires the High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) produced by Lockheed Martin during combat training in the high desert of the Yakima Training Center, Washington in May 23, 2011. The HIMARS systems supplied by the U.S. and similar M270 provided by Britain have significantly bolstered the Ukrainian army's precision strike capability. The deliveries of Western arms have been crucial for Ukraine’s efforts to fend off Russian attacks in the nearly 5-month-old war. (Tony Overman/The Olympian via AP, File)