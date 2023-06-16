FILE - This undated Pennsylvania Department of Transportation photo shows Robert Bowers. Bowers, a truck driver who shot and killed 11 worshippers at a Pittsburgh synagogue in the nation's deadliest attack on Jewish people, was found guilty, Friday, June 16, 2023. Bowers was tried on 63 criminal counts, including hate crimes resulting in death and obstruction of the free exercise of religion resulting in death. (Pennsylvania Department of Transportation via AP, File)