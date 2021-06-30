Performers form the number 100 at a gala show ahead of the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Chinese Communist Party in Beijing on Monday, June 28, 2021. For China's Communist Party, celebrating its 100th birthday on Thursday, July 1 is not just about glorifying its past. It's also about cementing its future and that of its leader, Chinese President Xi Jinping. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)