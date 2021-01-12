FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows from left, former Minneapolis police officers Derek Chauvin, J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. Chauvin, who held his knee to the neck of George Floyd for several minutes, will be tried separately from three other former officers accused in his death, according to scheduling orders filed Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)