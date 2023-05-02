FILE- This Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, file photo shows the sun bouncing off the Europol headquarters in The Hague, Netherlands. LEuropean Union law enforcement agency Europol says police around the world have seized an online marketplace and arrested nearly 300 people allegedly involved in buying and selling drugs on the dark web. The operation, coordinated by Europol and targeting the “Monopoly Market,” is the latest major takedown of sales platforms for drugs and other illicit goods on the dark web. Europol said Tuesday, May 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong, File)