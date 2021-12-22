FILE - The Russian pipe-laying ship 'Akademik Tscherski' which is on deployment for the further construction of the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea pipeline is moored at the port of Mukran on the island of Ruegen, Germany, on Sept. 8, 2020. Russia's natural gas pipeline to Europe is built and ready to flow. But not so fast. The Nord Stream 2 pipeline faces a rocky road ahead. First there's statement by the U.S. secretary of state that gas won't flow if Russia launches military aggression against Ukraine. (Jens Buettner/dpa via AP, File)